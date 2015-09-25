GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, dollar subdued after French relief, S.Korea voted eyed
FRANKFURT, Sept 25 The European Central Bank has suspended purchases of Asset Backed Securities backed by car loans from Volkswagen, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.
The person said that there would be a review before any final decision was made on whether to permanently exclude such paper from the ECB's purchase programme.
"This is now being reviewed," the person said. (Reporting by John O'Donnell; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
* Asia ex-Japan slips, Nikkei slightly lower in lacklustre market
LAUNCESTON, Australia, May 9 The pullback in China's imports in April of crude oil and major bulk commodities, except coal, is more of a reminder that strong gains can't last forever than a warning that demand is waning in the world's biggest importer of natural resources.