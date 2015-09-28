FRANKFURT, Sept 28 The European Central Bank is
still accepting asset-backed securities issued by Volkswagen's
leasing arms as collateral, data published on the
ECB's website showed on Monday.
Securities issued by Volkswagen's financial subsidiaries,
typically ABS backed by car loans, still featured on a list of
types of collateral that can be used to borrow from euro zone
central banks.
A source told Reuters last week the ECB stopped buying
Volkswagen's ABS as part of its asset-purchase programme
following the German car maker's diesel emissions scandal.
The ECB applies a discount to the value of the collateral it
accepts. This haircut mainly depends on the credit rating of the
entity that issued the security posted as collateral.
Volkswagen was placed by Fitch on "rating watch negative"
last week, meaning the rating agency is considering downgrading
the German car maker.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)