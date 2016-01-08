Jan 8 Volkswagen AG is withholding internal emails from a group of U.S. state attorneys general investigating the German automaker's use of illegal diesel emissions software, a source briefed on the matter said Friday.

The world's second-larger automaker is citing German law in refusing to turn over emails and other communications between its executives. The emails were requested by a group of 48 U.S. state attorneys general investigating excess emissions in 580,000 U.S. diesel cars.

In a statement Friday, Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen criticized VW's decision to resist cooperation.

"I find it frustrating that, despite public statements professing cooperation and an expressed desire to resolve the various investigations that it faces following its calculated deception, Volkswagen is, in fact, resisting cooperation by citing German law," Jepsen said in a statement.

The automaker declined to say if it is withholding documents.

"We are in permanent exchange with U.S. authorities and are cooperating closely with them. We are not commenting on ongoing investigations," a spokesman at Wolfsburg-based VW said. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by David Gregorio)