BERLIN, March 10 Volkswagen plans to
cut about 3,000 office jobs in Germany by the end of 2017 as the
carmaker strives to offset the cost of its emissions
test-rigging scandal, two sources at the company said on
Thursday.
Europe's largest automaker is cutting investment by 1
billion euros ($1.1 billion) in 2016 compared with last year and
aims to shed hundreds of temporary jobs and cease unprofitable
models in a bid to reduce costs in the wake of the scandal.
VW employs about 120,000 workers at its Western German
plants and its financial services division, with about a third
of those being office positions.
The sources did not give more specific information about the
job losses. German news agency dpa first reported the cuts.
"The Volkswagen brand has initiated an efficiency programme
that is affecting all areas, including personnel costs," a VW
spokesman said.
Costs can be cut by reducing temporary work contracts,
filling vacancies internally and making fewer hirings, the
spokesman added, declining to be more specific.
VW's works council did not return calls seeking comment.
