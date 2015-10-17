(Adds VW no comment on report it was no planning new provisions
in Q4)
BERLIN Oct 17 Volkswagen is
considering a reduction in temporary workers as part of efforts
to offset the cost of the emissions scandal, the car maker's
works council said on Saturday.
A spokesman for the council, a grouping of labour
representatives within the company, said it would support
efforts to secure temporary jobs but was aware the company's
board was discussing "different scenarios".
Volkswagen said in a statement that the outlook for its
employment levels and sales were unpredictable, having on Friday
reported lower September deliveries for its core autos division
and the 12-brand group as a whole.
"If employment declines temporarily, shortened working hours
will be a reasonable option," VW said, adding that the executive
board was doing everything it could to secure jobs.
Reeling from the scandal over its rigging of diesel
emissions, Volkswagen has said it will cut investment plans at
its biggest division by 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) a year.
Some analysts have said the scandal could cost Volkswagen as
much as 35 billion euros ($40 billion) to cover vehicle refits,
regulatory fines and lawsuits.
Three people familiar with the matter told Reuters
Volkswagen had made several versions of its "defeat device"
software to rig emissions tests, potentially suggesting a
complex deception. VW in Europe and the United States declined
comment.
NO FURTHER PROVISIONS
Volkswagen also declined comment on a report in weekly Welt
am Sonntag, which said the car maker was not planning further
provisions in the fourth quarter to cover the costs of the
scandal.
"We will finish 2015 on the year-earlier level, there is no
reason to scrap our outlook," the paper quoted an unnamed VW
manager as saying.
Separately, daily Bild reported Chancellor Angela Merkel's
office is looking into whether 6,000 Volkswagen temporary
workers could be moved on to the government's "Kurzarbeit"
short-time work programme.
The scheme allows companies to preserve jobs by reducing
employees' hours when plant usage is low, with the government
compensating workers for part of their lost wages.
The Federal Labour Office has ruled out the idea, already
floated by Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel, of including
temporary workers in the plan, from which they would normally be
excluded. But Berlin wants to be prepared for cost cuts at
Volkswagen.
A government spokesman could not immediately be reached for
comment.
Works council head Bernd Osterloh had said earlier this
month it was not yet clear whether the emissions scandal would
affect jobs over the medium to long term. "At this point, there
are no consequences for jobs, neither for core workers nor for
temporary staff," he said.
($1 = 0.8814 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Jan Schwartz; Writing by Arno
Schuetze and Paul Carrel; Editing by David Holmes)