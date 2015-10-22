BERLIN Oct 22 Volkswagen said it
was looking into whether cars using earlier versions of its
diesel engine EA 288 may have contained software used to
manipulate emissions test data.
Cars using the current version of its EA 288 engine do not
have the cheat software, Volkswagen said on Thursday.
"Other generations of the EA 288 are currently being
examined," Europe's biggest carmaker said in an e-mailed
statement, without providing further details.
German news agency DPA earlier reported that previous
versions of VW engines could be affected by the emissions
scandal that has rocked Volkswagen in recent weeks.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing
by Victoria Bryan)