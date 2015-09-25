WASHINGTON, Sept 25 U.S. environmental
regulators said on Friday they are sending a letter to all
automobile manufacturers saying the Environmental Protection
Agency is stepping up emissions-testing activities in response
to Volkswagen's alleged violations of pollution laws.
Volkswagen could face $18 billion in fines from
the EPA after it admitted using software in diesel cars that
evades emissions tests. This week Volkswagen said 11 million
cars were fitted with engines that had shown a noticeable
deviation in emissions levels between testing and road use.
