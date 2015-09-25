WASHINGTON, Sept 25 U.S. environmental regulators said on Friday they are sending a letter to all automobile manufacturers saying the Environmental Protection Agency is stepping up emissions-testing activities in response to Volkswagen's alleged violations of pollution laws.

Volkswagen could face $18 billion in fines from the EPA after it admitted using software in diesel cars that evades emissions tests. This week Volkswagen said 11 million cars were fitted with engines that had shown a noticeable deviation in emissions levels between testing and road use.

