WASHINGTON Oct 7 Two senior officials from the Environmental Protection Agency told U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday that they cannot divulge new details about the agency's probe of Volkswagen without jeopardizing their investigation.

In written testimony submitted to a House oversight panel ahead of a Thursday hearing, the EPA officials also said that Volkswagen AG concealed information about its ploy to cheat on diesel emissions after higher emission levels were discovered. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by James Dalgleish)