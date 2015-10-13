By Paul Lienert
| ANN ARBOR, Mich.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. Oct 13 U.S. regulators haven't
determined the legality of a new emission-control device on
Volkswagen's 2016 diesel models, a top official said
on Tuesday.
Those models still have not been certified for sale by the
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The existence of the new software was made public last week
by VW's top U.S. executive in testimony to a congressional
subcommittee investigating the German automaker's diesel
cheating scandal.
The company has not confirmed speculation that the new
software was configured before the wider emissions scandal broke
on Sept. 18.
"We have a long list of questions for VW," said EPA
Assistant Administrator Janet McCabe at a media briefing here.
"When we have all of the answers, we will be able to make a
determination" on the whether the device is legal or considered
to be a "defeat device" designed to circumvent U.S. emission
rules.
VW last month admitted that it installed illegal software on
its 2009-2015 U.S. diesel models that enabled the cars to pass
laboratory tests, but dump higher-than-legal limits of
pollutants in real-world driving.
VW told regulators only recently that some of its U.S.
diesel models included a previously undisclosed software feature
that could affect emission controls on the 2016 models,
according to Michael Horn, president and CEO of Volkswagen Group
of America. Horn told U.S. lawmakers last week that the company
subsequently had withdrawn its application for EPA certification
of its 2016 diesel models.
Asked for additional detail, a VW spokesperson on Monday
said the software "has the function of a warmup strategy which
is subject to approval" by EPA. Typical diesel emission control
systems are designed to be most effective when the engine is
warmed up.
The EPA defines such software as an "auxiliary emission
control device," or AECD, and describes it as any device that
can change the operation of the vehicle's emission control
system.
The agency also requires automakers to disclose the
existence of such a software device, including "a rationale for
why it is not a defeat device."
VW on Monday said the EPA is evaluating the new software
device, and that the automaker is "working with the regulators
to continue the 2016 certification process" for VW vehicles
equipped with the 2.0-liter diesel engine.
