WASHINGTON Jan 11 Environmental Protection
Agency Administrator Gina McCarthy and Attorney General Loretta
Lynch plan a news conference on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. ET (1830
GMT) to announce criminal and civil resolutions with Volkswagen
AG, according to a statement.
Volkswagen confirmed Tuesday it has negotiated a $4.3
billion concrete draft settlement with U.S. regulators to
resolve its diesel emissions issues and plans to plead guilty to
criminal misconduct as part of the civil and criminal
settlement.
