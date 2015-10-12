FRANKFURT Oct 12 A rushed and overly tough
change to European emissions tests in the wake of the cheating
scandal at Volkswagen could make diesel vehicles so
expensive that manufacturers have to stop selling them, a trade
body warned on Monday.
"The automobile industry agrees with the need for emissions
to more closely reflect real-world conditions, and has been
calling for proposals for years," the European Automobile
Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) said in a statement.
"However, it is important to proceed in a way which allows
manufacturers to plan and implement the necessary changes,
without jeopardising the role of diesel as one of the key
pillars for fulfilling future CO2 targets."
Diesel vehicles have been encouraged in some European
markets because they can produce less carbon dioxide -- a major
greenhouse gas -- than gasoline vehicles. However, they can also
produce higher levels of nitrous oxides (NOx), which are harmful
to human health.
The European Commission has been ratcheting up pressure on
carmakers to agree to faster, deeper diesel emissions cuts,
counting on public anger after Volkswagen admitted cheating in
U.S. emissions tests.
European government officials met in Brussels last week in
an attempt to unlock a stalemate over plans to introduce
real-world measurements of NOx emissions rather than rely on
easily manipulated lab tests.
Real-world NOx testing is due to begin early next year, with
its results coming into play in late 2017.
"ACEA continues to stress the need for a timeline and
testing conditions that take into account the technical and
economic realities of today's markets, allowing for reasonable
transition time to apply RDE (real driving emissions) to all new
vehicles," ACEA said.
"Without realistic timeframes and conditions, some diesel
models could effectively become unaffordable, forcing
manufacturers to withdraw them from sale," hitting both
consumers and jobs, ACEA said.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Mark Potter)