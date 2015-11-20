BRIEF-Shanghai Baolong Automotive sets IPO pricing
* Says it plans to issue up to 29.3 million shares at 22.87 yuan per share to raise up to 670 million yuan ($97.07 million) for its Shanghai IPO
BRUSSELS Nov 20 The European Commission has given Volkswagen until the end of the year to provide information it has requested to clarify irregularities on carbon dioxide values, a spokeswoman said on Friday.
Volkswagen wrote back to the Commission, asking for extra time after EU Energy and Environment Commissioner Arias Canete wrote letters to all 28 EU member states and also to Volkswagen seeking information on irregularities.
"Commissioner Arias Canete today replied to VW's letter in which he indicated that VW will have until the end of December 2015 to provide the Commission with requested information," a spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis, editing by Julia Fioretti)
* Says it plans to issue up to 29.3 million shares at 22.87 yuan per share to raise up to 670 million yuan ($97.07 million) for its Shanghai IPO
* Says Melinda Harrison has been appointed as a company secretary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: