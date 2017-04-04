BRUSSELS, April 4 The European Parliament on
Tuesday endorsed tougher draft rules the approval of new cars
aimed at tackling conflicts of interest between national
regulators and their domestic manufacturers to avoid a repeat of
the Volkswagen emissions cheating scandal.
In response to revelations that the German car maker used
software to cheat U.S. diesel pollution controls - a scandal
that spotlighted the EU's lax vehicle regulations - the European
Commission proposed an overhaul of rules on how vehicles are
licensed and tested across the bloc.
EU lawmakers voted 585 to 77 in favour of the draft bill,
which would bolster EU oversight and allow Brussels to fine car
makers up to 30,000 euros per vehicle.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Alissa de Carbonnel)