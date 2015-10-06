BERLIN Oct 6 Volkswagen said 8 million diesel vehicles in the European Union were fitted with software capable of cheating vehicle emissions tests, according to a copy of the letter sent to German lawmakers and seen by Reuters.

The letter - dated Oct. 2 and co-signed by the former government spokesman and current VW chief lobbyist Thomas Steg - says that vehicles with 1.2, 1.6 and 2.0 litre variants of the engine type EA 189 are affected.

German newspaper Handelsblatt originally reported the contents of the letter, which was sent to members of the transport committee in the German lower house of parliament as well as lawmakers in constituencies where Volkswagen has factories.

