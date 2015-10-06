BERLIN Oct 6 Volkswagen said 8
million diesel vehicles in the European Union were fitted with
software capable of cheating vehicle emissions tests, according
to a copy of the letter sent to German lawmakers and seen by
Reuters.
The letter - dated Oct. 2 and co-signed by the former
government spokesman and current VW chief lobbyist Thomas Steg -
says that vehicles with 1.2, 1.6 and 2.0 litre variants of the
engine type EA 189 are affected.
German newspaper Handelsblatt originally reported the
contents of the letter, which was sent to members of the
transport committee in the German lower house of parliament as
well as lawmakers in constituencies where Volkswagen has
factories.
