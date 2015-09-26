* Senior EU executive says Brussels "to stop fraud"
* German minister: Working on new, honest auto tests
* Merkel's chief of staff wants guarantee from VW
By Michael Nienaber
BERLIN, Sept 26 The EU could introduce tougher
car emissions tests in the wake of the Volkswagen
rigging scandal, senior European officials said.
The German carmaker named company veteran Matthias Mueller
as its new chief executive on Friday in an attempt to get to
grips with a crisis that its chairman described as "a moral and
political disaster".
The appointment came as Swiss authorities said they were
suspending sales of Volkswagen diesel vehicles that could
contain devices capable of cheating emissions tests, including
Audi, Seat, Skoda and Volkswagen brand vehicles built between
2009 and 2014. They said this could affect 180,000 vehicles.
European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans said
Volkswagen bosses had to fully come clean about the scandal. "We
have to stop fraud, and that's why we have to get to the bottom
of this," he told German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung in
comments published on Saturday.
He said the European Union could change its laws to
introduce stricter emissions tests.
German Environment Minister Barbara Hendricks also said the
European Commission and member states were considering stricter
rules.
"We are currently working on new, honest measuring methods
in Brussels," Hendricks told Handelsblatt newspaper in an
interview to be published on Monday.
"We can't just rely on tests in the lab," she said, adding
future tests should focus more on normal road conditions.
The close relationship between the German government and the
country's car industry has been thrown into the spotlight by the
Volkswagen scandal.
Chancellor Angela Merkel's chief of staff, Peter Altmaier,
called on Volkswagen to take action to restore public trust in
the industry. "We need a guarantee that cars of German
manufacturers are in line with the norms, without manipulation,"
he told Der Tagesspiegel in an interview to be published on
Sunday.
Volkswagen could face $18 billion in fines from the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) after it admitted using
software in diesel cars to cheat emissions tests.
The carmaker has said 11 million vehicles worldwide were
fitted with software similar to the kind that allowed the
company to rig the U.S. tests, but said it was not turned on in
the bulk of them.
Regulators and prosecutors across the world are
investigating the scandal, while customers and investors are
launching lawsuits. The wider car market has
been affected too, with manufacturers fearing a drop in sales of
diesel cars and tougher testing.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency notified auto
manufacturers on Friday that they could require additional tests
for "any vehicle" to determine whether it meets emission
standards under normal road conditions, not just at controlled
testing facilities.
