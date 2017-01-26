BRUSSELS Jan 26 The European Commission issued
guidance on Thursday on how EU members should be policing
carmakers, a move EU officials said would likely lead to legal
action against countries that fail to clamp down on cheating of
diesel emissions regulations.
The EU executive is frustrated that member states, which are
responsible for regulating carmakers, have not taken a tougher
stance against the industry, despite discovering in the wake the
Volkswagen's emissions test cheating that many cars spew up to
five times legal pollution limits outside of regulatory tests.
The Commission believes countries are pandering to the
powerful auto industry and in December began legal action
against Germany, Britain and five other EU members.
National governments, however, have criticised EU law for
being too vague, saying it allows carmakers to dial down
emissions control systems under certain circumstances, such as
if they might damage a vehicle's engine.
Officials said on Thursday the Commission's guidance was an
attempt to clarify how existing rules should be implemented.
"A large number of car manufacturers use strategies that
increase emissions outside of the test cycle," EU Industry
Commissioner Elzbieta Bienkowska said in a statement.
"This is illegal unless technically justified in exceptional
cases, and the burden of proof lies with the carmaker. Cheating
cannot be tolerated."
While the 11-page guidance is not legally binding, it could
form the basis for legal action against member states that do
not crack down on excessive, health-harming vehicle emissions.
"Germany and others want to say the law is bad so let's
sweep all past transgressions under the rug," one EU official
said. "But that's not the end of the story."
"Most likely legal action will follow," another said.
The guidance includes a table outlining suspicious emissions
behaviour in vehicle testing, such as higher emissions in hot
engine starts than in cold, which it says should serve as a red
flag for national authorities.
EU sources said the table should give national regulators an
indication of whether they have been abiding by the EU
executive's definition of the rules.
In order to justify modulations of emissions controls, the
guidance calls on car manufacturers to provide proof of a risk
of irreparable engine damage and that the latest available
emissions treatment technology has been used. It says emissions
controls used to save on maintenance cost are not acceptable.
