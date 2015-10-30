* Lobby says will cause early phase-out of some diesel cars
* Some European politicians say deal too weak
BRUSSELS Oct 30 European carmakers said on
Friday tougher emissions testing rules agreed this week would
hurt the industry by forcing the early phase-out of some diesel
models and making it harder to meet carbon dioxide limits.
After hours of talks on Wednesday, European Union countries
agreed a compromise deal that would still allow diesel vehicles
on the road to emit twice the level of toxic nitrous oxides
permitted by official limits measured in laboratories, prompting
outrage from Green politicians who say they will challenge it.
However, that would be a significant reduction from the
current situation, where some diesel vehicles emit four to five
times more nitrous oxides (NOx) than official limits.
European leaders have been spurred into action by German
carmaker Volkswagen's admission last month that it
cheated U.S. diesel emissions tests, a scandal which has shone a
spotlight on the huge differences between the laboratory test
results of vehicles and their actual performance on the roads.
In its first public response, the European Automobile
Manufacturers Association (ACEA), which represents firms
including Volkswagen, said the deal was very challenging.
"As a direct consequence, a substantial number of diesel
models will have to be phased out earlier than planned," it said
in a statement.
It would also make it harder, it said, for the industry to
meet EU goals to reduce planet-warming carbon dioxide. While
diesel engines emit more nitrous oxides, they produce 15-20
percent less carbon than comparable petrol engines.
Europe's car industry is a major source of export income,
and is particularly powerful in Germany, home to BMW and Daimler
as well as Volkswagen.
Wednesday's deal will allow new models to produce more than
double an official NOx limit of 80 milligramme/kilometre for two
years from September 2017. From 2020, cars would still be able
to emit up to 50 percent more than the official ceiling.
In a statement announcing the deal, the European Commission,
the EU executive, said it meant that from early next year the EU
would be the first region in the world to start phasing in tests
of new vehicles on real roads and not just in
laboratories.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Mark Potter)