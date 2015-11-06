* VW says it understated carbon dioxide emissions
* Letter asks EU members to investigate
* Investors urge EU to toughen emissions testing
(Adds detail of meeting with national authorities)
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Nov 6 The European Commission has
written to all 28 European Union member countries urging them to
widen their investigations into potential breaches of vehicle
emissions rules after Volkswagen admitted it had
understated carbon dioxide levels.
Europe's biggest motor manufacturer admitted in September it
had rigged U.S. diesel emissions tests to mask the level of
emissions of health-harming nitrogen oxides.
In a growing scandal, the German company said on Tuesday it
had also understated the fuel consumption - and so carbon
dioxide emissions - of about 800,000 vehicles.
In a letter seen by Reuters, the Commission said it was not
aware of any irregularities concerning carbon dioxide values and
was seeking the support of EU governments "to find out how and
why this could happen".
It said it had already contacted Germany's Federal Motor
Transport Authority (KBA), which is responsible for approving
the conformity of new car types, and raised the issue with other
national authorities at a meeting late on Thursday in Brussels.
A Commission spokeswoman confirmed the letter, adding it
asked national governments "to widen their investigations to
establish potential breaches of EU law".
"Public trust is at stake. We need all the facts on the
table and rigorous enforcement of existing legislation," the
spokeswoman said.
With vehicle testing in the EU overseen by national
authorities, the bloc's executive body, the Commission, is
reliant on each country to enforce rules.
This arrangement has come under fire from environmentalists
because on-road tests have consistently shown vehicles emitting
more pollutants than laboratory tests.
Car manufacturers are a powerful lobby group in the EU, as a
major source of jobs and exports.
In an open letter on Friday, a group of leading investors
urged the EU to toughen up testing of vehicle emissions to
prevent a repeat of the VW scandal and the resulting hit to its
shareholders.
VW shares have plunged as much as a third in value since the
crisis broke in September.
EU countries struck a deal last week that would tighten
emissions rules, but still allow vehicles on the road to pollute
more than agreed limits for laboratory tests. The Commission is
also working on further reforms.
The Commission's letter, dated Nov. 5 and signed by Industry
Commissioner Elzbieta Bienkowksa and Climate and Energy
Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, asked for information by the
end of this month about "any evidence or information concerning
possible irregularities related to the certification of CO2
emissions values".
"If relevant, how many of the vehicles that were newly
registered in your country in the calendar years 2012, 2013 and
2014 were possibly affected," the letter asked.
After admitting to cheating U.S. diesel emissions tests, VW
said the so-called "defeat device" software used could be
installed in up to 11 million vehicles worldwide.
Germany's KBA regulator has ordered recall of affected
vehicles in the EU, but can only verify the follow-up on German
territory.
Representatives of national authorities told the closed door
meeting with the Commission late on Thursday that other member
states had started or would soon start to investigate the
presence of defeat devices, the Commission said in an emailed
statement.
It has offered technical assistance, saying "it is
imperative that the technical investigation is based on common
methodology".
The Commission can impose fines on manufacturers for
breaking EU emissions laws, but says its first priority is to
establish the facts.
