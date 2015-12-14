* Plenary vote needed to confirm committee decision

* Some politicians call for full-scale enquiry

By Alissa de Carbonnel

STRASBOURG, Dec 14 The European parliament's environmental committee is expected to vote late on Monday against new car pollution rules they say are too lenient in the light of the Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) scandal which exposed loopholes in existing emissions tests.

The new rules agreed in October would allow vehicles to carry on spewing out more than twice official pollution limits, after many of the 28 member states demanded leeway to protect the car industry.

A vote against them by the committee would set the stage for a plenary vote next month that could send the legislation back to the drawing board.

"Momentum is building among members of European Parliament to reject this shameful stitch-up and demand a more ambitious proposal," Liberal Democrat politician Catherine Bearder said.

"Voters across Europe want to see action taken now to reduce diesel pollution, not another five years of letting carmakers off the hook."

If the January vote confirms the environment committee's opposition to the EU's emissions testing deal it could mean a delay of up to two years while the European Commission drafts a new proposal.

The rules were meant to close the gap between real driving conditions and artificial tests that have allowed real-world nitrogen oxide emissions to surge to more than seven times their European limits.

Yet another delay would give the car makers yet more latitude, but the auto industry's Brussels lobby said it would still prefer the current proposal to be passed by parliament.

"We need a decision sooner rather than later," Erik Jonnaert, secretary general of the Association of European Carmakers (ACEA), said.

In another sign of cross-party support for challenging lax oversight of the car sector, politicians from several blocs are calling for a full-scale parliamentary review into whether the EU executive or any of the 28 member states failed to comply with existing laws.

"There are so many questions ... this deserves an inquiry committee," Green environment spokesperson and vice-president Bas Eickhout said. "We need to take it out of the shadows of a technical committee and put it under the political spotlight."

A decision on the proposal to set up an inquiry committee - which would be only the fourth time EU parliament has chosen to do so - will be made at a conference of presidents of the parliamentary political groups on Wednesday. (Additional reporting by Barbara Lewis in Brussels. Editing by Jane Merriman)