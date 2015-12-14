* Plenary vote needed to confirm committee decision
* Some politicians call for full-scale enquiry
(Updates with vote details, quotes)
By Alissa de Carbonnel
STRASBOURG, France, Dec 14 The European
parliament's environmental committee voted on Monday against new
car pollution rules they say are too lenient in the light of the
Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) scandal which exposed loopholes in
existing emissions tests.
The new rules agreed in a closed-door committee in October
would allow vehicles to carry on spewing out more than twice
official pollution limits, after many of the 28 member states
demanded leeway to protect their car industries.
The committee's vote of 40 to 9 against them sets the stage
for a plenary ballot next month that could send the legislation
back to the drawing board, but where cross-party support would
be more difficult to achieve.
Thirteen members of the committee abstained from Monday's
vote - mostly from the European People's Party, the largest bloc
in the EU parliament, their spokesman said.
"In the wake of the Volkswagen scandal, it's clear we need
to urgently revise road emission tests, but the proposed
exemptions agreed by EU governments are a disgrace," a Dutch
liberal member of parliament, Gerben-Jan Gerbrandy, said.
"Harmful levels of air pollution would continue, despite the
fact that emissions control technologies are available and
affordable today."
If the January vote confirms the environment committee's
opposition to the EU's emissions testing deal, it could mean a
delay of up to two years while the European Commission drafts a
new proposal.
Some politicians voiced concerns over the potential delay a
veto could mean for bridging the gap between real driving
conditions and tests conducted under artificial conditions that
have allowed real-world nitrogen oxide emissions to surge to
more than seven times their European limits.
"We could be delayed for months and months ... Why would we
do that?" said Julie Girling, a British member of the European
Conservatives and Reformists group. "Politics is the art of the
possible of making things happen."
In defence of the October deal, a representative from the
Commission, the EU executive, stressed the text was what members
states were prepared to accept.
"This text is a compromise, you are right," Joanna
Szychowska told parliamentarians. "We started with far more
ambitious levels and the member states indicated that this is
not what they could agree upon."
While another delay could give the carmakers more latitude,
the auto industry's Brussels lobby said it would still prefer
the current proposal to be passed by parliament.
"We need a decision sooner rather than later," Erik
Jonnaert, secretary general of the Association of European
Carmakers (ACEA), said.
Volkswagen is battling the biggest business crisis in its
78-year history after admitting in September that it had
installed software in diesel vehicles to deceive U.S. regulators
about toxic emissions.
In another sign of support for challenging lax oversight of
the car sector, politicians from several blocs are calling for a
full-scale parliamentary review into whether the EU executive or
any of the 28 member states failed to comply with existing laws.
"We need to ... put it under the political spotlight," Green
environment spokesperson and vice-president Bas Eickhout said.
A decision on the proposal to set up an inquiry committee
will be made at a conference of presidents of the parliamentary
political groups on Wednesday.
(Additional reporting by Barbara Lewis in Brussels; Editing by
Mark Heinrich)