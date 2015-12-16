* Formal vote set for Thursday, expected to back committee
* EU divided over law on tougher air pollution limits
(Adds quotes, detail, impact on air quality)
By Alissa de Carbonnel and Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Dec 16 The European Parliament plans
to set up a committee to investigate Volkswagen's
emissions scandal and whether regulatory oversight of the car
industry was too lax.
Members of the European Parliament will vote on the issue
around midday on Thursday, but lawmakers said that was a
formality after leaders of the various political groups decided
on Wednesday to establish the committee.
The inquiry could last for up to a year and will investigate
alleged contraventions of European Union law and alleged
"maladministration" in the application of the law, according to
the proposal approved by the group leaders.
Some 45 members of the European Parliament will sit on the
committee.
"For me, the diesel issue mainly has two dimensions.
Firstly, it's about private companies organising the largest
industrial fraud ever," Claude Turmes, Green Member of the
European Parliament, said.
"And secondly, it's about public authorities in member
states and on the EU level not intervening despite having
relevant information."
EU regulation of the car industry has been under scrutiny
since Volkswagen admitted in September it had rigged U.S. tests
for nitrogen oxide emissions in diesel vehicles and that up to
11 million vehicles worldwide - most of them in Europe - were
fitted with software capable of cheating tests.
Liberal politicians also strongly backed the inquiry.
"We need to find out what has gone so badly wrong and why EU
law has not been upheld," Guy Verhofstadt, leader of the
European Parliament's liberals, said.
The main centre-right European People's Party was less
enthusiastic, but parliamentary sources said Thursday's vote was
still expected to back the plan.
"The creation of an inquiry committee is not our priority
because it is not by creating new committees that we will solve
the problems," Francoise Grossetete, EPP vice chairwoman, said.
Nitrogen oxides reduce air quality and member states have
been flouting EU limits on a range of pollutants associated with
more than 400,000 premature deaths per year, according to
European Commission data.
The Commission has begun 21 infringement proceedings against
nations in breach of existing rules and has proposed more
stringent legislation in the face of resistance from some
governments.
At a meeting of environment ministers in Brussels on
Wednesday, four nations - Austria, Denmark, Germany and Poland -
objected to a compromise put forward by Luxembourg, holder of
the EU presidency.
Following Wednesday's uneasy compromise, pushed through by a
qualified majority, the new Dutch presidency, which takes over
from Luxembourg in January, together with the Commission and the
European Parliament will try to get agreement on a legal text.
"This has been blocked for more than two years. If we lose
time, we lose people," Carole Dieschbourg, Luxembourg
environment minister, said.
(Editing by Mark Potter)