STRASBOURG, France Dec 17 The European
Parliament voted on Thursday to set up a committee to
investigate Volkswagen's emissions scandal and
whether regulators failed to prevent cheating by the car
industry in vehicle pollution tests.
The European Commission, the EU executive whose actions will
come under scrutiny as part of the investigation, said it would
work with the committee of lawmakers.
Given the green light by party bloc leaders on Wednesday,
the full 751-seat Parliament backed a draft mandate for the
inquiry by 354 votes to 229.
Volkswagen's admission in September that it rigged U.S.
tests for health-damaging nitrogen oxide emissions from diesel
cars and that up to 11 million vehicles - mostly in Europe -
could be fitted with illegal "defeat devices" capable of
cheating tests has sparked a public outcry.
The scandal has shone a light on loopholes in European
regulations that allow carmakers to get round official emissions
limits as well as the influence of automakers - major employers
in countries such as in Germany and France.
"This inquiry must focus on the roles played by the
responsible national authorities and the European Commission in
allowing this regulatory breakdown to occur," Green deputy Bas
Eickhout said.
The parliamentary inquiry could last for up to a year and
will look into alleged contraventions of European Union law and
"maladministration" in its application.
Some 45 members of the Parliament will sit on the committee
and preside over public hearings by government, EU and industry
representatives.
"Defeat devices are banned in EU law," Commission
spokeswoman Lucia Caudet said. "The policing in the area is the
responsibility of the appropriate national enforcement
authorities."
