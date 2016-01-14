BRUSSELS Jan 14 The European Parliament delayed
on Thursday a vote to block new car pollution testing rules for
being too lax amid opposition from the body's two biggest
groups, who said they were concerned the objection could
postpone stricter rules even longer.
Members of the European People's Party and the Socialists
and Democrats supported pushing back the vote until next month
after the proposed rules were rejected by the assembly's
environment committee last month.
With political momentum behind tougher restriction after the
Volkswagen scandal, Parliament was to vote next week
on rejection of a compromise agreed by EU country experts in
October that would allow cars to carry on spewing more than
twice official limits on nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions.
