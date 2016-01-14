* Vote delayed to first week of February
* Politicians view draft standards as too lenient
* Rejection means lengthy delay to draft new rules
By Alissa de Carbonnel
BRUSSELS, Jan 14 The European Parliament on
Thursday postponed a vote on new car pollution limits that could
have killed a compromise agreed by EU members, as politicians
argue over whether to seek tougher limits despite the delays
that would entail.
With strong political momentum for stricter emission limits
after the Volkswagen scandal, the assembly had been
due to vote next week on a parliamentary proposal to reject a
compromise agreed by representatives of the 28 European Union
nations in October.
The vote pits lawmakers, who side with automakers pushing
for the compromise proposal to be adopted now, against
environmentalists seeking tougher rules.
The diluted deal would allow cars to carry on emitting more
than twice official limits on nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions,
blamed for premature death and respiratory diseases.
It was overwhelmingly rejected by the assembly's environment
committee last month, but members of the centre-right European
People's Party (EPP) and of the Socialists and Democrats on
Thursday supported pushing back a plenary vote until next month.
The EPP, the biggest political group, argued that rejecting
the draft law would delay changes to old limits while a new
proposal is thrashed out and the automotive industry would lack
certainty to make business adjustments and invest in cleaner
technology.
Politicians said they want the time to come up with an
alternative proposal for future legislation on emissions.
"We are negotiating informally with the Commission and we
want something substantial in our hands at the end of the day if
we vote against the objection," said German Socialist Matthias
Groote.
Green politicians criticised the delay, calling it a ploy to
derail efforts to toughen up rules, which were watered-down last
year after many of the 28 member states demanded leeway to
protect their car industries.
"The clear intention ... is to prevent this
fundamentally-flawed driving emissions test procedure from being
rejected," said Rebecca Harms, co-head of the Green group. "This
may be in the interest of some laggards in the car industry but
it is clearly not in the interest of Europe's citizens."
Revelations by Volkswagen in September that it had installed
software in diesel vehicles to deceive U.S. regulators created a
political firestorm in Europe where half of vehicles are diesel.
The cloud over the industry darkened on Thursday as sites of
French carmaker Renault were inspected by
investigators looking into its emissions technology, news that
wiped billions off its market value.
The current EU proposal aims to close the gap between
vehicles emissions tests and real road conditions from 2017 to
curb toxic discharges that have surged to more than seven times
their European limits. After 2020, it would still allow a 50
percent overshoot above the legal ceiling for nitrogen oxide
readings of 80 milligrams/kilometer.
If parliament rejects the proposal, it could mean a delay of
around two years while the EU executive drafts a new one.
The full EU assembly, which can take or leave the draft law
by national governments, is now expected to vote in the first
week of February.
"Nobody wants to slow down the whole process," Dutch Liberal
politician Gerben-Jan Gerbrandy said. "On the other hand ... if
we allow cars to emit so much more than legally already in the
law, we don't give members states the instruments they need to
clean up air in cities."
