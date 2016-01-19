BRUSSELS Jan 19 Europe's Industry Commissioner
has written to the chief executive of Volkswagen asking for
detailed information on cars affected by the emissions scandal
and calling for European customers to be compensated in the same
way as U.S. clients.
The letter, dated Jan. 15 and seen by Reuters, also asks for
detailed information on the number of vehicles, per member state
and per year affected and technical details on "corrective
measures".
Industry Commissioner Elzbieta Bienkowska also wants
information on recall action.
Correspondence has been back and forth between the
Commission and Volkswagen in the months after news
broke in September last year that Volkswagen used illegal defeat
devices to cheat U.S. regulators.
Volkswagen has repeatedly asked the Commision for more time
and Chief Executive Matthias Mueller will meet Bienkowska in
Brussels on Thursday.
The company has said 11 million vehicles world-wide contain
the banned software, 8.5 million of which are in Europe.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Susan Fenton)