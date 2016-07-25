BRUSSELS/BERLIN, July 25 Europe's Commissioner
for Justice is working with EU consumer groups to pressure
Volkswagen to compensate clients in Europe as it has
in the United States over the diesel emissions scandal.
The German carmaker has pledged up to $15.3 billion to
compensate 475,000 owners of VW diesel-powered cars, but has so
far rejected such calls for the 8.5 million affected vehicles in
Europe, where different legal rules weaken the chances of
winning a pay out.
Instead, it is implementing a technical fix approved by
regulators to remove illicit software that cheated emissions
tests, saying this meant car owners in Europe would not suffer a
loss of value. Most U.S. owners will get $5,100 to $10,000,
based on the pre-scandal value of their vehicles.
Seeking to step up pressure on VW, European Commissioner
Vera Jourova said in an email: "We are working with the consumer
authorities to ensure EU consumers get a fair treatment."
The Commissioner sent a letter to national consumer
protection authorities in the 28 member states last week to
gather information on the difficulties they face and how they
might coordinate their efforts, a spokesman for the EU executive
Christian Wigand said in an email.
Options will be discussed when the Commission organises a
meeting with consumer groups in Brussels in September, he said.
Volkswagen declined to comment.
Despite calls from Jourova and other EU officials for VW not
to discriminate against car owners in Europe, responsibility for
policing, penalties and enforcement in the EU lies mainly with
national authorities.
Consumer groups and lawyers in Europe lack of mechanisms to
marshal complaints such as U.S.-style class-action lawsuits.
Legal "wiggle room" over whether software used to switch off
emissions controls contravene EU law has muddied the waters.
Consumer organisations in Belgium, Spain and Italy have
launched group actions on behalf of affected consumers, the
Brussels-based European Consumer Protection (BEUC) said, but
such recourse is not available in other EU nations.
"The European Commission is one of the few authority which is
actually trying to do something," Johannes Kleis of BEUC said.
"This political signal is necessary," Kleis added. "We know
that the Commission has no enforcement power, but when they
coordinate action from national consumer authorities it could
help to get compensation for EU car drivers."
(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel in Brussels and Andreas
Cremer in Berlin; Editing by David Holmes)