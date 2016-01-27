* Draft rules give EU power to recall cars, fine carmakers
By Alissa de Carbonnel
BRUSSELS, Jan 27 The European Union sought
sweeping powers over national car regulations on Wednesday,
aiming to prevent a repeat of Volkswagen's emissions test
cheating scandal and sparking a tough debate as governments and
industry resist change.
Under the proposed new rules, Brussels would be able to
order spot checks on vehicles, order recalls and impose
penalties on carmakers of up to 30,000 euros ($32,600) per
vehicle for failure to comply with environmental laws - if no
fine was being imposed by the member state.
The new plans would also authorise individual EU member
states to recall cars approved by any of the bloc's other
nations for violations, encouraging peer review of national
authorities.
The planned legislation is the strongest EU response yet to
German carmaker Volkswagen's admission in September that it used
software to cheat U.S. diesel admissions tests - a scandal which
has shone a light on the EU's lax vehicle regulations.
"To regain customers' trust in this important industry, we
need to tighten the rules but also ensure they are effectively
observed," said Jyrki Katainen, the European Commission's
vice-president for jobs, growth, investment and competitiveness.
Under existing rules on vehicle or "type" approval,
Germany's KBA authority alone has the power to both approve new
Volkswagen cars and to revoke those licences,
although the cars can be sold across the EU single market.
So far, no EU national authority has imposed a penalty on
Volkswagen, even though it has said around 8.5 million of the 11
million vehicles fitted with banned software are in the region.
Critics see this as a sign of collusion between national
governments and the auto industry, a major source of jobs and
exports in the bloc's biggest economies of Germany and France.
If the new legislation is approved by EU member states and
the European Parliament, future breaches would result in
possible multi-billion euro costs for manufacturers.
The reform also seeks to break cosy relations between
carmakers and the laboratories they hire to test new vehicles by
introducing a funding pool from which testing agencies are paid.
Under the new plan, the EU executive would be able to fine
or suspend the licences of testing bodies it deemed too lax.
Brussels is also trying to close a loophole whereby testing
for toxic nitrogen oxide (NOx) pollutants is held in artificial
rather than real road condition. But that legislation faces
opposition in European Parliament because the current proposal
would still allow cars to carry on spewing out more than twice
official emissions limits.
Critics say the plans were watered-down after some of the
EU's 28 member states sought to protect their car industries.
The new reforms will likely meet stiff resistance from
nations such as Britain, which generally opposes taking powers
away from national authorities, and Germany, with its large
automotive industry.
"It will be attacked heavily by the member states because it
boils down to giving away sovereignty to Brussels," Green member
of parliament Bas Eickhout said.
The proposals stop short of creating an independent EU-wide
regulator along the lines of the U.S. Environmental Protection
Agency, which uncovered Volkswagen's wrongdoing.
In a direct attempt to guard against a repeat, however, they
mandate automakers to provide access to software protocols.
So-called "defeat device" software has been illegal in the
EU since 2007. Nevertheless, the European Commission's own
research showed in 2011 that NOx pollution by vehicles on the
road was some four times higher than in tests.
Altering carbon dioxide emissions in cars can be also be
achieved via a variety of engineering tricks to reduce fuel
consumption such as switching off air conditioning and improving
aerodynamics by removing wing mirrors and taping up doors.
