BRUSSELS, Sept 29 In the wake of the scandal
over Volkswagen's admission to cheating regulators,
the European Commission said on Tuesday it would agree outline
plans to reform the European system for approving new models of
cars by the end of the year.
Volkswagen's use of software known as a defeat device to
fake emissions performance has triggered widespread calls to
change Europe's so-called type approval system, which leaves
member states in charge of policing compliance.
"The focus is on clarifying and strengthening the recall
system and the exchange of information among type approval
authorities," a Commission spokeswoman said.
The spokeswoman said the new market surveillance rules would
"streamline the procedures for co-operation and information
exchange between the member states" and should be outlined by
the Commission by the end of the year.
After that, the proposal would have to be approved by the 28
EU nations and the European Parliament.
The Commission admits it has known for years of
discrepancies between real-world driving and emissions levels in
laboratories where new models of cars are tested for compliance
with EU law.
It outlawed defeat devices in 2007 and began work on
improving testing procedures, which it said would make it far
harder to use illegal defeat devices, although it said it had no
specific knowledge of their use.
The new tests will supplement laboratory results by trying
out cars in real-world conditions and will be phased in starting
from next year.
But under the current regime, the Commission relies on
national authorities to police the system once prototype new
cars have been approved.
Calls are mounting for the creation of an independent EU
wide regulator as campaigners argue the national regulators have
no interest in questioning the legality of vehicles they have
approved.
Claude Liesch, director at Luxembourg's type approver, told
Reuters the type approval system was "a very good system" but
could be improved by better market surveillance afterwards.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Additional reporting by Pia Oppel
in Luxembourg; Editing by Mark Potter)