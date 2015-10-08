FRANKFURT Oct 8 Volkswagen's
software used to cheat emissions tests was switched on in diesel
vehicles in Europe, German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported
on Thursday, citing Volkswagen.
The German carmaker admitted last month to cheating U.S.
emissions tests and has since said about 11 million cars
worldwide had the software installed. But the company has
stopped short of saying whether the software was switched on in
vehicles outside the United States.
The paper cited Volkswagen as saying the carmaker now knows
that the software recognises test procedures both in the United
States and in Europe.
Volkswagen was not immediately available to comment on the
report.
The biggest business crisis in Volkswagen's 78-year history
has wiped around third off its share price, forced out its
long-time chief executive and sent shockwaves through both the
global car industry and the German establishment.
