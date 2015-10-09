LONDON Oct 9 The emissions-cheating scandal
shaking Volkswagen has not affected the price of
used VW diesel cars in Europe, a car valuation firm said on
Friday, while warning that could change later in the year.
EurotaxGlass's AG told Reuters it had surveyed used car
prices in 30 European countries and found that Volkswagen,
Europe's largest carmaker which admitted in September it could
have emissions-cheating software in up to 11 million vehicles,
was not trailing the market significantly in any one.
The firm said, however, the limited impact was due to
sellers of affected vehicles holding off from lowering prices,
and instead preferring to delay sales in the hope the scandal
would blow over.
"There is no evidence that used car prices are coming under
pressure for the Volkswagen brand or for the Volkswagen group
models," Christof Engelskirchen, the Swiss-based company's
managing director, said.
The survey, carried out between Sept. 17 and Oct. 9, showed
the price of used VW diesel cars in Germany fell by 1.5 percent
against the market, but Engelskirchen said this could be in line
with daily volatility and not necessarily due to the scandal.
He added there was likely a lag between the news on Sept. 18
that Volkswagen had fitted diesel vehicles with the so-called
defeat devices and its impact on used cars prices.
"We see a risk of a more visible downward trend apparent
during the next four weeks for VW brand and VW group models,
once more people have understood the full extent of Dieselgate
and begin to deal with it," he said.
Sales of new Volkswagen cars across the world have also not
slipped following the news of the scandal.
Audi, a division of Volkswagen, said on Thursday sales had
risen 6.8 percent in September to 170,900 cars thanks to strong
demand from Southern Europe and the United
States.
(Reporting by Angus Berwick; Editing by Mark Potter)