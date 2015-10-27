FRANKFURT Oct 27 Volkswagen
Financial Services expects a "substantial positive result" for
2015 as parent company VW will bear the impact of an
emissions-cheating scandal, it said on Tuesday.
VW's financing arm said that out of 11 million vehicles with
the affected type EA 189 engine, it assumed direct risks related
to the lower resale value of 0.4 million vehicles, and indirect
risks for 0.6 million.
"For these risks we expect an additional risk provision
which has already been stated in our accounts," VW Financial
Services Chief Financial Officer Frank Fiedler said in a letter
published on the firm's investor relations site.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)