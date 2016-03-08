PARIS, March 8 France has opened a formal
investigation into suspected "aggravated fraud" by Volkswagen
following revelations the German carmaker rigged
vehicle diesel emissions tests, the Paris prosecutor's office
said on Tuesday.
The prosecutor had already opened a preliminary inquiry in
October, and French police had carried out searches at the
German carmaker's offices in France, seizing computer material.
Volkswagen has said 946,092 vehicles in France were equipped
with the EA 189 engines potentially affected by the emissions
data manipulation carried out by the company worldwide.
The probe concerns vehicles sold in France, according to the
prosecutor's office.
