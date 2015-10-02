UK's Dyson wins appeal in vacuum cleaner energy labelling
BRUSSELS, May 11 British vacuum cleaner maker Dyson won an appeal on Thursday at the top EU court, allowing it to relaunch its challenge to EU rules on energy efficiency labelling.
PARIS Oct 2 The Paris Prosecutor has opened an inquiry into suspected "aggravated deception" by Volkswagen , an official from the Prosecutor's office told Reuters on Friday.
The move adds to the legal burden the German carmaker faces after U.S. investigators found that it had rigged vehicle pollution emissions tests.
(Reporting by Chine Labbe; Editing by Donomique Vidalon)
BRUSSELS, May 11 British vacuum cleaner maker Dyson won an appeal on Thursday at the top EU court, allowing it to relaunch its challenge to EU rules on energy efficiency labelling.
LONDON, May 11 U.S. crude stocks have shown a sustained decline over the last five weeks, giving oil bulls new inspiration that the market is rebalancing.