PARIS Oct 18 French police have carried out
searches at Volkswagen offices in France, the Paris
Prosecutor's office said on Sunday, as part of an investigation
following revelations the carmaker rigged vehicle diesel
emissions tests.
Police searched on Friday Volkswagen's main French office in
Villers-Cotterets northeast of Paris and another VW office at
Roissy near Paris' main airport, seizing computer material, an
official at the Prosecutor's office said.
A Volkswagen spokesman confirmed the company had been
searched by French police on Friday and was cooperating with the
authorities, declining to comment further.
The Paris Prosecutor is conducting a preliminary inquiry
into suspected "aggravated deception" by
Volkswagen.
The German group has said 946,092 vehicles in France were
equipped with the EA 189 engines potentially affected by the
emissions data manipulation carried out by the company
worldwide.
Volkswagen has said up to 11 million vehicles worldwide
could contain banned software, and on Thursday announced it
would recall around 8.5 million vehicles in the European Union.
(Reporting by Sophie Louet in Paris and Jan Schwartz in
Hamburg, Writing by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Mark Potter)