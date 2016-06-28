(The opinions expressed here are those of Alison Frankel, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Alison Frankel
New York June 28 - A few years back, the German automaker
Porsche hired Robert Giuffra of Sullivan & Cromwell to defend
the company against fraud suits by hedge funds that alleged they
lost more than $3 billion shorting Volkswagen shares.
The hedge funds accused Porsche of lying about its 2008
accumulation of VW shares and options, squeezing short-sellers
when Porsche revealed that it controlled virtually all of VW's
publicly sold stock. Porsche denied the claims and litigated the
cases aggressively in both state and federal court - a strategy
that looked very smart after appellate judges in both
jurisdictions tossed the hedge funds' suits.
Porsche's tactics in the hedge fund litigation contrast
sharply with its decision-making in the litigation over
Volkswagen's emissions cheating scandal. (Porsche is VW's
majority shareholder.)
On Tuesday, as you know, VW announced a settlement worth
about $15 billion to resolve civil claims by U.S. government
agencies; the attorneys general of 44 states; and owners and
leasers of cars equipped with devices designed to defeat
emissions tests.
As much as $10.03 billion is earmarked for 475,000 VW
owners, who can choose to sell their defective cars back to VW
for their pre-scandal resale value or have VW fix their cars to
comply with state and federal emissions standards. (So far, VW
hasn't come up with a fix acceptable to regulators; if the
company can't repair the cars, consumers will have a second
chance to sell their vehicles back to VW at the same resale
price.)
Either way, VW will also pay car owners and leasers who
participate in the class action settlement between $5,100 and
$10,000 in cash.
VW didn't put up much of a fight before capitulating in the
class action. U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer of San
Francisco took over the consolidated consumer litigation last
December, about a month before the U.S. government brought its
own civil suit against the company.
By mid-April, Volkswagen had reached an agreement in
principle to settle with the plaintiffs steering committee,
headed by Elizabeth Cabraser of Lieff Cabraser Heimann &
Bernstein, and with government regulators. The deal announced
Tuesday codifies the terms of the agreement disclosed in April.
In a conference call with reporters on Tuesday, Cabraser
said the proposed settlement gives consumers just what their
lead lawyers were hoping for.
There will undoubtedly be VW owners who don't like the deal
- Virginia plaintiffs lawyer James Feinman, for instance, told
me he will object to the settlement and advise his 655 clients
not to accept the offer because, in his view, Virginia law
requires VW to pay back the full purchase price of the cars, not
just the resale value - but for most owners and leasers the
agreement will be a relatively fast and happy ending to the
emissions scandal.
DECK STACKED AGAINST VW
But what about for Volkswagen? The company's lead counsel in
the emissions cheating case is Sullivan & Cromwell, the same
firm that litigated so fiercely and successfully in the hedge
fund fraud cases against VW's majority shareholder. Why did VW
cave so quickly in the emissions case? And can a $15 billion
surrender be considered a good outcome for the company?
Giuffra told me in an email statement Tuesday that it can.
"We didn't follow a multi-year, grind-it-out litigation
strategy, which would have been counterproductive for
Volkswagen," his statement said. "The company was committed to
making things right for consumers and the environment as fast as
we could."
Let's consider the almost uniquely bad facts VW faced. The
company's emissions cheating software was detected by California
and federal regulators last fall, leading to a rare corporate
mea culpa in January. Though VW could have contested the scope
of its liability to car owners - and continues to insist that
its 3.0-liter engine vehicles are untainted - Judge Breyer has
made it abundantly clear from the moment he assumed control of
the case that VW was going to have to compensate car owners.
Before Judge Breyer was appointed, VW floated the idea of
resolving car owners' claims outside of court, in a
company-directed process designed by renowned victims'
compensation expert Kenneth Feinberg.
But after a panel of federal judges picked Judge Breyer, the
judge said any settlement would have to go through him. And
unlike many judges appointed to lead big, complicated cases like
this one, Breyer refused to allow the litigation to bog down. He
appointed former FBI director Robert Mueller, now a partner at
Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr, to mediate settlement
talks and informed VW in March that if it didn't come up with an
agreement by the following month, he would hold a bench trial
this summer to determine the company's liability.
Breyer mused in open court about the environmental damage
from VW cars spewing noxious emissions, so the company had good
reason to worry about the outcome of a bench trial in a case in
which plaintiffs lawyers claimed damages of as much as $30, $40
or $50 billion dollars - before punitive damages or trebling
under the racketeering laws. VW's exposure just to state and
federal regulators theoretically ran to almost $100 billion.
Against numbers like that, the $10 billion VW has set aside
for the class action buyback program looks almost like a bargain
- especially because the $10 billion is a ceiling. If owners and
leasers of affected cars do not claim all of the money in the
fund, whatever is left goes back to Volkswagen, according to the
settlement agreement.
AVOIDS COSTLY LITIGATION
VW is probably also hoping that its quick civil settlements
with consumers and state and federal regulators will play well
with the Justice Department as it contemplates criminal charges
against the company. Typically, prosecutors look favorably upon
defendants' efforts to compensate victims.
The company also avoided the not inconsiderable cost of
litigation. It will still have to pay millions of dollars in
fees to private lawyers for car owners who decide to accept VW's
settlement offer.
The plaintiffs steering committee did not disclose its fee
request in Tuesday's filings, and whatever Judge Breyer
eventually awards to plaintiffs lawyers will be in addition to
the $15 billion VW has already put up.
But by settling so early in the case, the company can
credibly argue that plaintiffs lawyers aren't entitled to high
fees because they just didn't put in as many hours as these
cases usually demand.
And finally, the settlement allows VW to begin repairing
relationships with its customers, starting with the marketing of
the deal itself. Instead of fighting with people who have bought
its cars, the company can try to win back their trust and their
business.
Plaintiffs lawyer Elizabeth Cabraser said during Tuesday's
call with reporters that VW "really had no choice" but to
negotiate in good faith with car owners and regulators because
their combined leverage made an agreement "essential to
survival" for Volkswagen.
But lots of defendants facing similar pressure have insisted
on testing the strength of their case through dismissal motions,
discovery battles and opposition to class certification.
VW caved - which was the right move.
(Reporting by Alison Frankel. Editing by Anthony Lin.)