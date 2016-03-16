(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.)

By Alison Frankel

March 16 A juxtaposition of events this week raises tantalizing questions about the course of shareholder litigation against Volkswagen in Europe.

On Monday, the Dutch insurance company Ageas, the successor to the once-mighty Belgian-Dutch financial group Fortis, announced that it had reached a $1.3 billion global settlement to resolve all shareholder fraud claims stemming from Fortis' disastrous 2007 acquisition of the Dutch assets of ABN AMRO.

The deal, as Kevin LaCroix reported at D&O Diary, is by far the biggest ever reached under the Netherlands' collective settlement law, which was previously the vehicle for a $381 million settlement between Royal Dutch Shell and its shareholders.

On Tuesday, the U.S. law firms Grant & Eisenhofer and Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check said via press release that they have filed a suit in Germany on behalf of some large institutional Volkswagen investors who are accusing the company of fraud related to its emissions cheating software.

There is nothing unusual about U.S. lawyers staking claims against VW in Europe. Since the emissions scandal broke last fall, U.S. firms have been jockeying to lead the shareholder case against VW, whether investors move ahead through bellwether litigation in Germany or settlement negotiations via a Dutch "stichting," or settlement foundation.

But what is notable about Tuesday's VW announcement by Grant & Eisenhofer and Kessler Topaz is that those two firms financed one of the shareholder groups that negotiated the Fortis settlement. They also orchestrated the Royal Dutch Shell shareholder settlement in Holland.

They've reaped the benefits, in other words, of the Netherlands' global settlement procedure. Yet in the VW case, they're opting to litigate in Germany rather than pursue a global shareholder deal in the Netherlands.

As I've reported, two other well-known American plaintiffs' firms, Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann and Labaton Sucharow, are betting (separately) that VW will ultimately resolve shareholder claims through a Dutch settlement. The big numbers in the Fortis deal have certainly reinforced the idea that investors can recover real money through Dutch stichtings.

"To me, Fortis shows that Dutch settlements are increasingly becoming the method of choice for claims outside of the U.S.," said Bernstein Litowitz partner Jeroen van Kwawegen, a Dutch transplant who is leading the firm's VW case in Europe.

But if Dutch settlements are the best way for shareholders to recover against European companies, why are the two U.S. plaintiffs' firms that have actually been part of global investor settlements in Holland litigating VW claims in Germany?

I put that question to Jay Eisenhofer of Grant & Eisenhofer and Darren Check of Kessler Topaz on Wednesday. Eisenhofer said the answer is simple. Both Shell and Fortis were Dutch companies so Dutch courts had jurisdiction over them. Fortis investors from the Netherlands litigated their claims for years before the company agreed to negotiate a global settlement with all shareholders. In the VW case, by contrast, German courts have jurisdiction over claims by Grant & Eisenhofer's German clients over a German company.

Eisenhofer predicted that German investors will litigate their own claims and reach their own agreements with VW rather than settling through a global deal under Dutch law. "I question why anyone would want to litigate in Germany and settle in the Netherlands," he said. (Eisenhofer did not want to talk about the Fortis settlement. Grant & Eisenhofer and Kessler Topaz have lain low in that case after announcing in 2011 that they were backing a Dutch investor stichting represented by a firm in the Netherlands.)

"The real action is going to be in Germany," Check added. "Why would VW deal with a small number of investors in the Netherlands and not major institutions in Germany?"

Check pinpointed the key unknown in the future of VW shareholder litigation in Europe: VW. Investors cannot force Volkswagen into negotiations through the Dutch system, which permits global settlements but not global, class action-style litigation.

In the German system, VW will eventually have to defend itself against claims by a court-appointed representative plaintiff. But ultimately, VW has the choice of where and how it settles.

Bernstein Litowitz partner van Kwawegen told me that, for now, he welcomes German litigation by Grant & Eisenhofer, Kessler Topaz, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan and any other firm asserting investor claims through the German system. "I need pressure on VW to settle," he said. "It helps me a lot that they're litigating in Germany."

But that alignment of interests could break down if VW tries to circumvent German litigation by negotiating a global settlement under Dutch law, cutting out law firms asserting claims on behalf of German shareholders. "Firms will not want VW to settle their cases out from under them," van Kwawegen said.

In a case where there's not much certainty, that is for sure. (Reporting by Alison Frankel. Editing by Alessandra Rafferty.)