(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Alison Frankel
NEW YORK, March 10 In an unusual filing in the
consolidated litigation over Volkswagen’s emissions cheating
software, the car company has accused the leading plaintiffs'
firm Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro of attempting to inflate its
account of hourly billings in the class action by VW dealers to
justify its $28 million fee request.
VW dealers reached a $1.36 billion class action settlement
with the automaker. Hagens Berman was lead counsel for the
dealers. But Hagens partner Steve Berman was also a member of
the plaintiffs' steering committee in the consumer class action
by VW owners and leasers.
In a declaration last month, filed in response to a request
from U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer for information about
the firm’s billings in the dealer case, Berman said much of his
firm’s time couldn’t easily be allocated between dealers and car
owners since the work benefited both classes.
Berman added $1.5 million in so-called hybrid billings to
the approximately $2 million in Hagens Berman billings
exclusively in the dealers’ class action to report a total of
about $3.5 million in billings in the dealers’ case.
Plaintiffs’ lawyers in the car owners’ class action,
meanwhile, told Judge Breyer that, all told, members of the
steering committee put $63.5 million in hourly billings into
that case. Volkswagen agreed not to oppose their request for
fees and costs of $175 million in the car owners’ class action.
Berman originally told Judge Breyer that he did not think
any of his hybrid billings were part of the $63.5 million
reported by plaintiffs’ lawyers in the car owners’ case.
Almost immediately after his original declaration, though,
Berman filed a corrected version, conceding that the $1.5
million in hybrid fees that he wanted to include in his tally in
the dealer case “may have previously been reported in the
consumer case.”
DOUBLE-COUNTING?
To “avoid even the appearance of double-counting,” Berman
suggested that Judge Breyer count the $1.5 million just in the
dealers’ case, not in the car owners’ class action.
In a March 6 declaration, lead counsel in the car owners’
case, Elizabeth Cabraser of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein,
said the $1.5 million had, in fact, been included in the car
owners’ billings tally.
She told Judge Breyer that she had now removed those
billings from the total in the car owners’ class action and that
Hagens Berman would not receive fees in that case for hybrid
time.
Cabraser said the revised total for plaintiffs’ billings in
the car owners’ case, $62 million instead of $63.5 million,
still justified an award of $175 million in fees and costs.
Cabraser’s declaration seems to have prompted Thursday’s
filing by VW’s lawyers at Sullivan & Cromwell. VW wants Judge
Breyer to refuse to allow Berman to shift that $1.5 million in
billings from the car owners’ tally to the total Hagens Berman
is reporting in the dealer class action.
“This court should not permit dealer counsel to inflate time
spent in connection with the franchise dealer litigation by
including time spent working on (the car owners’ case),” VW
said.
VW’s motive for filing an unusual response to the Berman and
Cabraser declarations is clear. It already agreed to not to
oppose the $175 million fee request by plaintiffs’ lawyers in
the car owners’ case but it has not acquiesced to Hagens
Berman’s $28 million fee request in the dealer case.
Subtracting $1.5 million in what VW calls “double counted
time” from Hagens Berman’s billings tally in the dealer case
leaving billings of just $2 million – which, according to VW’s
filing, hardly justifies a fee award of $28 million.
RED HERRING
In a way, the $1.5 million in billings is a red herring
because Hagens Berman’s fee request is based on the $1.3 billion
recovery it obtained for VW dealers, not on the firm’s hourly
billings.
Judges in the vast majority of class actions award fees as a
percentage of the settlement fund for class members. Judges
adjust the percentage based on the size of the settlement, so
lawyers typically receive a smaller percentage in megacases like
the VW class action than in run-of-the-mill class actions, where
fee awards are usually between 15 and 25 percent of the
settlement fund.
In an email addressing VW’s filing, Berman told me his $28
million fee request in the dealer case is just 2 percent of the
class settlement.
“This is an historically low request for an historically
huge common fund,” he wrote. “In fact, there has never been a
case that paid as much to class members (on average over $2.1
million each) and we know of only one case in history where
lawyers have asked for as little of a percentage as is requested
here.”
Hagen Berman’s total billings, or lodestar, is irrelevant in
this case, Berman said, because the fee is such a low percentage
of the settlement fund.
Judges often look at lodestars to cross-check fees awarded
as a percentage of class recovery. But Berman said the lodestar
cross-check is “highly disfavored for any purpose” when judges
award class counsel only a tiny percentage of the settlement.
VW has disputed Berman’s characterization of the dealers’
recovery as a settlement fund, arguing that because dealers will
be compensated directly by VW, rather than through a fixed pool
of money, Judge Breyer must consider lodestar billings to assess
reasonable fees for class counsel.
Berman also said VW is making an erroneous and hyperbolic
argument about double-counting. There is no double-counting, he
said. “Time included in the dealer lodestar has been removed
from the consumer lodestar,” Berman’s email said. “That ends the
inquiry.”
HARD TIMES FOR CLASS ACTION BAR?
The disputed $1.5 million in billings might be nothing more
than a kerfuffle, but these are worrisome days for class action
lawyers.
On Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the
Fairness in Class Action Litigation Act, a sweeping bill that,
among other purported “reforms,” will make it much more
difficult for plaintiffs’ lawyers to obtain settlements in
consumer class actions.
The Senate has rebuffed previous – and less drastic – House
attempts to curtail class actions, but groups like the U.S.
Chamber of Commerce are pushing hard for senators to follow the
House lead.
During the House debate, class action proponents cited the
VW litigation as a shining example of the good these cases can
accomplish, according to the National Law Journal. As the class
action bar girds for a fight in the Senate, the last thing it
needs is questions about the conduct of lawyers in VW class
actions.
(Reporting by Alison Frankel. Editing by Alessandra Rafferty.)