MADRID Oct 2 An investigation into the emissions fixing scandal at the car firm Volkswagen should not turn in to a campaign against the industry as a whole, German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel said on Friday at a conference in Madrid.

An in-depth investigation in to VW, after it was found using software in its cars which falsified gas emission data, was preferable to a quick audit, Gabriel said.

Volkswagen's employees, which number more than half a million worldwide, should not be made to pay the price for the scandal, he said. (Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)