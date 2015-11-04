BRIEF-GM announces deconsolidation of its business in Venezuela, effective as of May 1
* GM says announced the deconsolidation of its business in Venezuela, effective as of May 1, 2017
BERLIN Nov 4 Germany's Transport Minister urged Volkswagen on Wednesday to leave no stone unturned in clearing up the latest irregularities and ensure that consumers would not be burdened.
Alexander Dobrindt said the latest revelations that Volkswagen understated fuel consumption and CO2 emissions data had caused "irritation" in his ministry.
"I continue to expect that Volkswagen and its leadership will make every effort to repair the damage and to make sure it is cleared up transparently," he said.
He said tests would be conducted on all current Volkswagen vehicles, including cars with petrol engines. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Michael Nienaber)
* GM says announced the deconsolidation of its business in Venezuela, effective as of May 1, 2017
* Goldman Sachs held 5.176 percent of the Italian bank as of April 21 through various derivatives contracts - market regulator Consob Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)