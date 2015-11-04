BERLIN Nov 4 Germany's Transport Minister urged Volkswagen on Wednesday to leave no stone unturned in clearing up the latest irregularities and ensure that consumers would not be burdened.

Alexander Dobrindt said the latest revelations that Volkswagen understated fuel consumption and CO2 emissions data had caused "irritation" in his ministry.

"I continue to expect that Volkswagen and its leadership will make every effort to repair the damage and to make sure it is cleared up transparently," he said.

He said tests would be conducted on all current Volkswagen vehicles, including cars with petrol engines. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Michael Nienaber)