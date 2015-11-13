DORTMUND Nov 13 German Economy Minister Sigmar
Gabriel has called for far-reaching cultural change at
Volkswagen following revelations it manipulated
diesel and carbon dioxide emissions.
The company must "leave no stone unturned and position
itself anew," Gabriel, who is also Vice Chancellor, said at a
discussion event in Dortmund on Friday.
He added the culture of "doesn't work, doesn't exist, black
and white, good and bad," that existed at the German carmaker
needed to change.
He also said the Porsche and Piech families, which own a
majority of voting rights in the carmaker, had created
structures at Volkswagen that were no longer right for a global
company.
Europe's largest carmaker has been making slow progress in
finding out who had knowledge of the rigging of diesel emissions
tests two months after the manipulations became public in the
United States. Earlier this month, it also admitted to cheating
on carbon dioxide emissions certifications.
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Caroline Copley;
Editing by Mark Potter)