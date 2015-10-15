BERLIN Oct 15 German Environment Minister
Barbara Hendricks said on Thursday that the government should
think about scrapping tax breaks for diesel cars and promoting
electric automobiles instead.
"That's an idea we should consider," Hendricks told ZDF
television, adding that the government could also increase taxes
for cars with relatively high fuel usage.
Hendricks said Berlin was still aiming to get one million
electric cars on German roads by 2020.
"But if we want to come closer to that goal, we really have
to do something," said Hendricks, a member of the Social
Democrats (SPD), junior coalition partner to Chancellor Angela
Merkel Christian Democrats (CDU).
Hendricks and Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel have called
for a binding quota for electric cars, with Hendricks also
calling for a government subsidy for buying such vehicles.
Germany's largest carmaker Volkswagen admitted last month
that it had installed software in diesel vehicles to deceive
U.S. regulators about the true level of their toxic emissions,
leading to a backlash against diesel motors.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Tom Heneghan)