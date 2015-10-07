GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, gold and yen rise amid political uncertainty
* Emerging markets continue upward with oil, commodities rise (Updates to U.S. market close, adds analyst comment, data)
BERLIN Oct 7 Volkswagen has assured the German Transport Ministry that it will meet Wednesday's deadline to spell out plans on how to make its diesel vehicles comply with emissions laws, a spokesman for the ministry said.
VW is due to report to the KBA, the federal transport authority.
"Yesterday, VW among others assured us that the letter will be handed into the KBA on time," the spokesman told a regular government news conference. "It has still not been handed it but we expect it today," he added.
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers and David Stamp; Writing by Caroline Copley; editing by David Stamp)
* Emerging markets continue upward with oil, commodities rise (Updates to U.S. market close, adds analyst comment, data)
* OPEC sees much higher oil supply from rivals in 2017 (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments, adds background)