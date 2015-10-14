BERLIN Oct 14 German Economy Minister Sigmar
Gabriel warned on Wednesday against condemning diesel technology
as a whole due to the emissions scandal at Volkswagen
but said Germany needed to do better in switching to
alternative engines.
"I can only warn against calling diesel overall into
question. We need to be careful not to throw the baby out with
the bathwater," he said.
"In the USA three types of motor were checked, of which two
were manipulated by Volkswagen but for a third motor there were
no concerns at all about it not keeping to the emissions
values," he said.
He added however, that he was in favour of introducing
incentives to reduce the price difference between electric and
conventional cars.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Noah Barkin)