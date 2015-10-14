BERLIN Oct 14 German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel warned on Wednesday against condemning diesel technology as a whole due to the emissions scandal at Volkswagen but said Germany needed to do better in switching to alternative engines.

"I can only warn against calling diesel overall into question. We need to be careful not to throw the baby out with the bathwater," he said.

"In the USA three types of motor were checked, of which two were manipulated by Volkswagen but for a third motor there were no concerns at all about it not keeping to the emissions values," he said.

He added however, that he was in favour of introducing incentives to reduce the price difference between electric and conventional cars. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Noah Barkin)