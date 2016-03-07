BERLIN, March 7 Germany's Economy Ministry is
counting on an internal investigation at carmaker Volkswagen
to get to the bottom of a scandal over the rigging
of emissions tests, a spokeswoman for the ministry said.
"We trust that the company is leaving no stone unturned,"
Tanja Alemany Sanchez de León told a government news conference
on Monday.
German weekly Bild am Sonntag had reported on Sunday that
the current chairman and the chief executive of Volkswagen were
alerted by the former CEO to the use of illicit
emissions-control software in the United States two weeks before
the carmaker disclosed the scale of its manipulations.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Paul Carrel)