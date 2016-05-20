BERLIN May 20 A German investigating committee has shortlisted 30 car models which showed suspiciously high levels of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions for further testing, the transport ministry said on Friday.

Germany subjected diesel models to tests after Volkswagen admitted it cheated U.S. emissions tests by installing software capable of deceiving regulators in up to 11 million diesel vehicles worldwide.

During these tests it recorded suspiciously high CO2 levels for 30 out of 53 models, it said. Further tests are ongoing and the ministry will publish a report once they are complete.

Among the carmakers under scrutiny is Fiat Chrysler , which was due to attend a meeting in Germany about the possible emissions irregularities on Thursday, but cancelled the appointment prompting a rebuke from the transport ministry.

Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt said on Wednesday General Motors' Opel division had admitted that its Zafira model includes engine software that switches off exhaust treatment systems under certain circumstances, but the company said this is legal.

A German investigating committee that met Opel officials asked them to provide it with more information to help with their investigations into carbon dioxide emissions (CO2).

The case is distinct from the emissions case involving Volkswagen, which concerned the rigging of exhaust emissions tests as opposed to exhaust treatment systems being shut down under certain conditions.

VW has announced a 4.1 billion euro ($4.60 billion) operating loss for 2015 after making huge provisions to cover the cost of clearing up the scandal. (Reporting by Caroline Copley, editing by David Evans)