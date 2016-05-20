BERLIN May 20 A German investigating committee
has shortlisted 30 car models which showed suspiciously high
levels of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions for further testing,
the transport ministry said on Friday.
Germany subjected diesel models to tests after Volkswagen
admitted it cheated U.S. emissions tests by
installing software capable of deceiving regulators in up to 11
million diesel vehicles worldwide.
During these tests it recorded suspiciously high CO2 levels
for 30 out of 53 models, it said. Further tests are ongoing and
the ministry will publish a report once they are complete.
Among the carmakers under scrutiny is Fiat Chrysler
, which was due to attend a meeting in Germany about
the possible emissions irregularities on Thursday, but cancelled
the appointment prompting a rebuke from the transport ministry.
Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt said on Wednesday
General Motors' Opel division had admitted that its
Zafira model includes engine software that switches off exhaust
treatment systems under certain circumstances, but the company
said this is legal.
A German investigating committee that met Opel officials
asked them to provide it with more information to help with
their investigations into carbon dioxide emissions (CO2).
The case is distinct from the emissions case involving
Volkswagen, which concerned the rigging of exhaust emissions
tests as opposed to exhaust treatment systems being shut down
under certain conditions.
VW has announced a 4.1 billion euro ($4.60 billion)
operating loss for 2015 after making huge provisions to cover
the cost of clearing up the scandal.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley, editing by David Evans)