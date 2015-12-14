BERLIN Dec 14 German authorities will review
emissions and fuel usage of Volkswagen diesel
vehicles in a second testing round once the company has
installed fixes in cars caught up in a cheating scandal, a
German newspaper reported on Monday.
To guarantee transparency, the test results including raw
data will be published in full, Die Welt daily quoted a
spokesman for Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt as saying.
Die Welt's report did not indicate when the tests would be
carried out. Transport ministry officials were not immediately
available for comment.
Volkswagen, Europe's largest carmaker, admitted in September
it had cheated U.S. emissions tests by installing software
capable of deceiving regulators in up to 11 million diesel
vehicles worldwide. The news wiped billions of euros off VW's
market value and forced out its long-time CEO.
The company has said only a small group of employees was
responsible for tricking U.S. diesel emissions tests and there
was no indication board members were involved in what has become
the biggest business crisis in its history.
In another scandal involving the understatement of carbon
dioxide emissions, Volkswagen said last week that many fewer
vehicles were affected than initially feared.
After the second scandal came to light last month, Dobrindt
said all current models sold under the VW, Audi, Skoda and Seat
brands - with both diesel and petrol engines - would be tested
for carbon dioxide and nitrogen dioxide emissions.
In the medium term, Berlin wants to prevent cheating in car
approval procedures by agreeing joint rules and methods in
Europe. "We will work towards a standardisation in Brussels," an
official at the transport ministry told Die Welt.
Volkswagen has set aside 6.7 billion euros ($7.38 billion)
to help cover the costs of diesel recalls and another 2 billion
euros for compensation payments related to its manipulations of
carbon dioxide emission levels.
VW has said it has the approval of Germany's KBA motoring
watchdog for fixes for more than 90 percent of the affected
cars, including models with 1.6 litre and 2 litre engines.
($1 = 0.9084 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Mark Heinrich)