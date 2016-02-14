BERLIN Feb 14 Germany wants to carry out
unannounced emissions tests on all carmakers, Transport Minister
Alexander Dobrindt said on Sunday, aiming to reinstate
confidence in the industry that was shattered by the Volkswagen
cheating scandal.
"There will be controls on vehicles in the style of doping
tests (for athletes)," Dobrindt told the newspaper Bild.
"Unannounced and every year."
One way to carry out the random tests would be to select
models from car rental companies, the newspaper said.
Technicians who carry out the tests would be rotated to ensure
transparency.
Bild said a draft proposal on the new measures would be
presented to the Bundestag lower house of parliament on
Thursday. It would also call on the government to present plans
to encourage motorists to switch to electric cars.
Volkswagen, Europe's largest carmaker, admitted in September
it had cheated U.S. emissions tests by installing software
capable of deceiving regulators in up to 11 million diesel
vehicles worldwide. The admission wiped billions of euros off
VW's market value and forced out its long-time CEO.
The company has said only a small group of employees was
responsible for cheating on U.S. diesel emissions tests and
there was no indication board members were involved in what has
become the biggest business crisis in its history.
"I expect Volkswagen to fully disclose the procedures that
led to the manipulation," Dobrindt told Bild.
German media reported in December that Germany planned to
review emissions and fuel usage of Volkswagen diesel vehicles in
a second testing round once the company has installed fixes in
cars caught up in a cheating scandal.
Volkswagen has set aside 6.7 billion euros ($7.38 billion)
to help cover the costs of diesel recalls and another 2 billion
euros for compensation payments related to its manipulations of
carbon dioxide emission levels.
(Writing by Joseph Nasr, editing by Larry King)