BERLIN, April 28 German opposition parties
called on Thursday for a parliamentary committee to investigate
the government's response to Volkswagen's diesel
emissions scandal, saying Berlin had been too lax in its
treatment of the car industry.
Volkswagen, the world's second-biggest automaker, admitted
in September it had used sophisticated secret software to cheat
exhaust emissions tests, deceiving regulators and customers
about pollution from its diesel engines.
"The federal government has remained extremely timid (in the
scandal) and there must be a reason for this," Dietmar Bartsch,
the parliamentary group leader of the far-left Linke said.
"There has been bluffing and trickery for far too long."
Anton Hofreiter, parliamentary group leader for the Greens,
said that while the United States was cracking down on
Volkswagen and emissions test manipulations, little was
happening on this front in Germany.
"The German transport ministry has been involved in sweeping
problems under the carpet," Hofreiter said.
A transport ministry report found that while no automakers
other than Volkswagen had cheated emissions tests, others had
made maximum use of EU exemption clauses for protecting motors.
Volkswagen last week said it booked a 16.2-billion-euro
provision related to the scandal to cover potential legal costs
and technical modifications.
(Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing
by Mark Potter)