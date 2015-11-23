BERLIN Nov 23 The German government is
considering expanding the powers of technical inspectors
examining cars in the wake of the diesel emissions scandal
engulfing Volkswagen, a spokesman for the Transport
Ministry said on Monday.
The comments came after the head of the northern branch of
Germany's Association for Technical Inspection accused Berlin of
bowing to pressure from the automotive industry to prevent
inspectors from checking software installed in vehicles.
Guido Rettig told Die Welt newspaper in an interview that
his organisation had insisted for years that checking software
should be part of the remit of technical experts, but that its
efforts had been unsuccessful.
"The carmakers asserted that engine software is a company
secret," he said.
"We unfortunately did not have the legal possibility to look
at engine control and installed software. And so, our inspectors
had no way of detecting the manipulation in the nitrogen oxide
of diesel vehicles," he added.
A spokesman for the Transport Ministry said Rettig had
raised a point that was already being reviewed by the government
and said a committee was studying whether disclosing engine
control software could be part of EU legislation.
The effectiveness of Europe's system to approve vehicles has
come under scrutiny after the German carmaker disclosed in
September, under U.S. pressure, that millions of diesel models
contained software designed to circumvent emissions rules.
VW later admitted also to understating carbon dioxide
emissions and fuel consumption data in Europe.
Critics have focused on the current system of different
national bodies holding powers to approve vehicles, with calls
for a single European entity.
A report published by the International Council for Clean
Transportation (ICCT) on Monday proposed creating a
European-wide type-approval body to cut the ties between
manufacturers, national type-approval bodies and technical
inspectors.
At present, manufacturers in the EU can "cherry pick" which
national type-approval authority tests their vehicles, said the
study which compared the EU procedure with the U.S. system.
The report called for EU authorities to carry out
independent re-tests of vehicle emissions as is currently the
case in the United States.
Tests should occur on in-use vehicles rather than on cars
specially prepared by manufacturers for testing purposes, and
should take place in "real world" conditions as well as
laboratories, the ICCT said.
Last month, the European Commission proposed "real-world"
testing would become operational from next year, but would only
take full effect after a two-year phase-in for new vehicles from
2017.
