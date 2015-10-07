BERLIN Oct 7 Germany's transport minister said on Wednesday that authorities were examining whether to make additional demands of Volkswagen after it submitted its plans to fix the diesel engines that are at the centre of an emissions rigging scandal.

Speaking in Berlin, Alexander Dobrindt told reporters that VW had made clear in a "comprehensive report" sent to Germany's Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) that Euro-5 diesel engines in the 2.0, 1.6 and 1.2 litre category would require adjustments.

"For the 2.0-litre engines, VW is saying that a software solution will be ready this year and will then be implemented from the start of next year," Dobrindt said.

"With the 1.6 litre engines, in addition to new software, engine changes will be necessary, which according to Volkswagen won't be ready before September 2016."

He said the KBA would decide soon on whether it had additional questions or demands for Volkswagen.